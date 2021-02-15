Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Coach Marco Rose leaving Gladbach for Dortmund

By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Coach Marco Rose is to leave Borussia Mönchengladbach at the end of the season for German rival Borussia Dortmund, both clubs said Monday.

Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said that Rose would use a clause in his contract to make the move, subject to unspecified conditions.

“In recent weeks we have had a lot of conversations together about Marco’s future,” Eberl said in a statement.

“Unfortunately he has now decided that he would like to make use of a clause in his contract, which runs to June 2022, and make a switch to Borussia Dortmund.”

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Dortmund confirmed Rose had agreed to be its new coach.

“Out of respect for all the parties involved, after today Borussia Dortmund will only comment again on the sporting future under Marco Rose’s leadership after the end of the 2020-21 season,” the club added.

Dortmund fired Lucien Favre in December and put Edin Terzic in interim charge.

The team has won only four of 10 league matches under Terzic — and one of its last six — ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 game at Sevilla.

Rose won plaudits when Gladbach led the Bundesliga for much of the first half of last season before eventually finishing fourth and qualifying for the Champions League.

Gladbach hosts Manchester City in the Champions League next week in a game moved to Hungary because of German travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dortmund is sixth in the Bundesliga and Gladbach is seventh. The two clubs are also due to meet in the German Cup on March 2.

___

        Read more Sports News news.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|17 Administration of Government Contracts
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing