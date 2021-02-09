Grambling St. 67, Alcorn St. 62

GRAMBLING ST. (9-8)
McGee 1-3 0-0 2, Randolph 2-4 4-8 8, Christon 2-9 3-4 9, Moton 4-6 6-12 14, Munford 2-6 2-2 7, Moss 2-3 2-3 7, D.Walker 2-3 2-2 6, K.Edwards 1-5 2-2 4, Cobb 5-6 0-0 10. Totals 21-45 21-33 67.
ALCORN ST. (3-9)
Fairley 0-1 0-0 0, Crosby 5-13 5-6 16, Lee 2-7 0-0 6, Morris 2-8 0-0 5, O.Walker 2-9 3-4 8, Corbett 4-4 1-2 9, J.Thomas 4-7 0-0 8, Lowe 3-9 0-0 8, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, Thorn 0-2 0-0 0, Joshua 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 9-12 62.
Halftime_Grambling St. 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 4-12 (Christon 2-6, Moss 1-2, Munford 1-2, K.Edwards 0-1, D.Walker 0-1), Alcorn St. 7-27 (Lee 2-5, Lowe 2-8, Crosby 1-3, Morris 1-4, O.Walker 1-5, Thorn 0-2). Fouled Out_O.Walker. Rebounds_Grambling St. 25 (Christon 8), Alcorn St. 31 (Crosby 11). Assists_Grambling St. 10 (Moton 5), Alcorn St. 12 (J.Thomas 6). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 15, Alcorn St. 25. A_250 (7,000).
