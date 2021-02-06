On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Grambling St. 72, Southern U. 69

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 10:20 pm
< a min read
      

GRAMBLING ST. (8-8)

McGee 10-17 1-2 21, Randolph 0-4 0-2 0, Christon 3-7 1-2 10, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Munford 3-5 0-0 8, Moton 8-11 5-6 22, K.Edwards 2-6 2-2 6, Moss 2-4 1-3 5, Cobb 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 10-17 72.

SOUTHERN U. (4-7)

Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Henderson 3-8 3-7 9, Saddler 4-6 0-0 8, Shivers 4-13 0-0 12, Rollins 1-4 0-0 2, Cele 10-17 3-8 27, Brooks 1-4 0-0 3, Woods 1-5 0-0 3, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, D.Johnson 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 26-62 7-17 69.

Halftime_Grambling St. 40-33. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 6-11 (Christon 3-4, Munford 2-3, Moton 1-2, K.Edwards 0-1, Moss 0-1), Southern U. 10-24 (Cele 4-6, Shivers 4-8, Brooks 1-2, Woods 1-4, Henderson 0-2, Rollins 0-2). Rebounds_Grambling St. 36 (McGee 14), Southern U. 33 (Henderson 9). Assists_Grambling St. 11 (McGee 3), Southern U. 21 (Saddler, Brooks, Woods 6). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 14, Southern U. 14. A_2,375 (7,500).

