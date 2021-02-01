Grambling St. 85, MVSU 72

MVSU (0-15)
Collins 4-16 2-3 12, K.Cunningham 1-4 0-0 2, Hunter 8-15 3-4 22, Jefferson 10-13 5-9 27, Howard 0-0 0-4 0, Blackwood 1-2 1-2 3, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Perry 1-1 0-0 3, Walden 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 26-54 12-24 72.
GRAMBLING ST. (7-8)
McGee 8-16 7-7 23, Randolph 1-3 0-0 2, Christon 6-12 4-6 17, T.Cunningham 2-5 4-5 9, Taylor 2-6 0-0 5, Moss 4-6 2-2 12, Munford 1-7 0-0 3, Moton 2-5 1-2 7, K.Edwards 3-5 1-4 7, Cobb 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-68 19-26 85.
Halftime_Grambling St. 41-29. 3-Point Goals_MVSU 8-22 (Hunter 3-8, Jefferson 2-3, Collins 2-8, Perry 1-1, K.Cunningham 0-2), Grambling St. 8-24 (Moss 2-4, Moton 2-4, T.Cunningham 1-1, Christon 1-3, Taylor 1-4, Munford 1-5, McGee 0-1, Walker 0-2). Fouled Out_Howard, Williams, Randolph. Rebounds_MVSU 27 (Jefferson 11), Grambling St. 42 (McGee 11). Assists_MVSU 17 (Hunter 6), Grambling St. 24 (T.Cunningham, Munford 6). Total Fouls_MVSU 17, Grambling St. 18. A_740 (7,500).
