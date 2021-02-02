Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Grambling St. beats Mississippi Valley St. 85-72

By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 12:16 am
< a min read
      

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Sarion McGee had a season-high 23 points plus 11 rebounds as Grambling State topped Mississippi Valley State 85-72 on Monday night.

Cameron Christon had 17 points and seven rebounds for Grambling State (7-8, 5-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Prince Moss added 12 points. Trevell Cunningham had six rebounds and six assists.

Grambling State posted a season-high 24 assists.

Mississippi Valley State totaled 43 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Keiondre Jefferson had 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Delta Devils (0-15, 0-7). Caleb Hunter added 22 points and six assists. Terry Collins had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|1 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
2|1 Year End Processing: Latest Updates
2|1 GSA eTools Overview
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Naples area welcomes new chief petty officers