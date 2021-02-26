Grambling St. looks for home win vs UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-19, 2-11) vs. Grambling State (9-10, 7-5)

Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State looks for its fifth straight win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Assembly Center. The last victory for the Golden Lions at Grambling State was a 75-66 win on Feb. 24, 2018.

SUPER SENIORS: Grambling State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Cameron Christon, Trevell Cunningham, Prince Moss, Sarion McGee and Terreon Randolph have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 55 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.SHAUN CAN SHOOT: Shaun Doss Jr. has connected on 28.3 percent of the 92 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also made 69.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tigers are 0-5 when they allow at least 75 points and 9-5 when they hold opponents to anything under 75 points. The Golden Lions are 0-19 when they score 71 points or fewer and 3-0 when they exceed 71.

WINNING WHEN: Grambling State is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Tigers are 4-10 when scoring any fewer than that.

DETERMINED DEFENSE: The stout Grambling State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 40 percent, the 23rd-lowest mark in Division I. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has allowed opponents to shoot 48.3 percent through 22 games (ranking the Golden Lions 333rd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.