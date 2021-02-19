Grand Canyon 71, California Baptist 61

CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (10-8)

Gak 6-12 0-2 12, Armstrong 1-6 0-0 3, Nottage 3-9 5-6 11, Rowell 4-12 2-5 12, Thomas 6-9 0-0 13, Carbone 1-3 0-1 3, Sawyer 1-3 0-0 3, Wade 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 24-57 7-14 61.

GRAND CANYON (13-3)

Frayer 3-6 1-2 8, Lever 7-13 4-8 19, Midtgaard 4-5 6-8 14, Blacksher 4-13 0-0 9, Dixon 5-11 3-4 13, McMillian 1-3 1-2 3, McGlothan 1-2 3-4 5, Miller-Moore 0-0 0-1 0, Lloyd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 18-29 71.

Halftime_Grand Canyon 34-30. 3-Point Goals_California Baptist 6-19 (Rowell 2-6, Armstrong 1-1, Thomas 1-1, Carbone 1-3, Sawyer 1-3, Nottage 0-5), Grand Canyon 3-15 (Blacksher 1-4, Frayer 1-4, Lever 1-4, Dixon 0-3). Fouled Out_Gak. Rebounds_California Baptist 30 (Gak 7), Grand Canyon 38 (Midtgaard 12). Assists_California Baptist 13 (Rowell 6), Grand Canyon 16 (Blacksher 7). Total Fouls_California Baptist 22, Grand Canyon 16. A_723 (7,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.