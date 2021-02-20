Green Bay 69, Ill.-Chicago 59

GREEN BAY (8-16)

Ansong 8-13 3-5 19, Davis 9-20 2-2 20, Kellogg 3-5 0-0 6, Pipes 6-12 4-4 18, Stieber 1-3 0-0 2, Jefferson 0-5 1-2 1, Kirciman 0-1 0-0 0, P.Taylor 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 28-61 11-15 69.

ILL.-CHICAGO (9-12)

Diggins 2-9 1-2 6, Howard 0-2 2-2 2, Wiley 3-4 0-0 6, Ahale 3-9 0-0 9, Kirk 4-15 3-5 11, Commander 4-7 1-1 12, Mitchell 1-5 0-0 3, Bridges 5-7 0-0 10. Totals 22-58 7-10 59.

Halftime_Green Bay 31-26. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 2-13 (Pipes 2-5, Ansong 0-1, Kirciman 0-1, Davis 0-2, Jefferson 0-2, Stieber 0-2), Ill.-Chicago 8-23 (Commander 3-5, Ahale 3-9, Diggins 1-2, Mitchell 1-5, Howard 0-1, Kirk 0-1). Rebounds_Green Bay 32 (Ansong 10), Ill.-Chicago 29 (Wiley 9). Assists_Green Bay 12 (Stieber, Jefferson 3), Ill.-Chicago 16 (Commander 6). Total Fouls_Green Bay 11, Ill.-Chicago 18.

