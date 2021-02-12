On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Green Bay 86, N. Kentucky 82, OT

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 7:40 pm
N. KENTUCKY (11-9)

Nelson 5-9 2-5 12, Eleeda 2-2 0-0 6, Faulkner 3-13 5-7 11, Langdon 7-14 6-7 22, Warrick 6-11 2-2 16, Robinson 2-5 2-3 6, Bohm 1-2 0-2 3, Djoko 1-2 1-2 4, Harge 1-1 0-0 2, Hupmann 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 18-28 82.

GREEN BAY (7-14)

Ansong 8-9 8-8 24, Thompson 1-2 0-0 2, Davis 5-16 1-2 12, Jefferson 6-18 11-12 27, Stieber 3-8 0-0 8, Kellogg 2-4 1-4 5, Schaefer 3-4 0-0 8, Claflin 0-2 0-0 0, P.Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 21-26 86.

Halftime_Green Bay 34-29. 3-Point Goals_N. Kentucky 8-17 (Eleeda 2-2, Warrick 2-4, Langdon 2-5, Bohm 1-2, Djoko 1-2, Faulkner 0-1, Robinson 0-1), Green Bay 9-28 (Jefferson 4-12, Schaefer 2-2, Stieber 2-7, Davis 1-5, Ansong 0-1, Claflin 0-1). Fouled Out_Nelson. Rebounds_N. Kentucky 32 (Nelson 16), Green Bay 35 (Ansong, Jefferson 9). Assists_N. Kentucky 12 (Langdon 4), Green Bay 21 (Stieber 8). Total Fouls_N. Kentucky 19, Green Bay 20.

