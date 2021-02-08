Trending:
Green carries Eastern Kentucky past SIU-Edwardsville 78-74

By The Associated Press
February 8, 2021 5:43 pm
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. had 18 points to lead five Eastern Kentucky players in double figures as the Colonels edged past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 78-74 on Monday.

Tre King added 12 points, and Curt Lewis, Cooper Robb and Michael Moreno each had 10 for Eastern Kentucky (15-4, 9-3 Ohio Valley Conference).

Mike Adewunmi tied a season high with 23 points for the Cougars (7-10, 5-6). Sidney Wilson added 14 points, and Shamar Wright had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

