Green lifts Bryant past Long Island 63-60

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 7:02 pm
< a min read
      

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Michael Green III had 14 points to lead five Bryant players in double figures as the Bulldogs edged past Long Island 63-60 on Friday.

Peter Kiss added 13 points with 10 rebounds, Hall Elisias had 12 points and 14 rebounds and Charles Pride and Chris Childs each had 10 points for Bryant (14-5, 10-4 Northeast Conference).

Eral Penn had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Sharks (9-9, 9-9). Ty Flowers added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Alex Rivera had 10 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Sharks this season. Bryant defeated Long Island 87-80 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

