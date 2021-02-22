Trending:
Green lifts Eastern Kentucky past SE Missouri 87-65

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 6:22 pm
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. had 23 points as Eastern Kentucky easily beat Southeast Missouri 87-65 on Monday.

Tre King had 15 points and three blocks for Eastern Kentucky (19-6, 13-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Curt Lewis added 14 points and Cooper Robb had 12 points.

Chris Harris had 15 points and seven assists for the Redhawks (9-15, 7-11). Nana Akenten added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Darrious Agnew had seven rebounds.

The Colonels evened the season series against the Redhawks. Southeast Missouri defeated Eastern Kentucky 94-72 last Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

