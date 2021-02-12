Trending:
Green scores 18 to lift UCF past Tulane 53-49

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 9:24 pm
< a min read
      

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darin Green Jr. posted 18 points as Central Florida narrowly beat Tulane 53-49 on Friday night.

Darius Perry had 14 points and six rebounds for Central Florida (6-10, 4-9 American Athletic Conference). C.J. Walker added four blocks. Isaiah Adams had eight rebounds.

Tulane totaled 19 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jaylen Forbes had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Green Wave (8-8, 3-8). Jordan Walker added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

