Greene lifts Stony Brook past Albany 59-43

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 7:28 pm
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Tykei Greene had 13 points and 12 rebounds to carry Stony Brook to a 59-43 win over Albany on Saturday.

Juan Felix Rodriguez had 14 points for Stony Brook (9-12, 7-8 America East Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Tyler Stephenson-Moore added 12 points.

Albany totaled 21 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Kellon Taylor had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Great Danes (5-8, 5-6). Jarvis Doles added seven rebounds.

Antonio Rizzuto, whose 14 points per game coming into the matchup led the Great Danes, had only 7 points on 3-of-16 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

