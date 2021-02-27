Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Grill scores 18 to lead UNLV past Fresno St. 68-67

By The Associated Press
February 27, 2021 1:49 am
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Caleb Grill posted 18 points as UNLV edged past Fresno State 68-67 on Friday night.

Bryce Hamilton had 13 points and seven rebounds for UNLV (11-12, 8-8 Mountain West Conference). Moses Wood added 10 points. Cheikh Mbacke Diong had three blocks.

Junior Ballard had 17 points for the Bulldogs (10-10, 8-10). Orlando Robinson added 15 points and five assists. Deon Stroud had 12 points.

The Runnin’ Rebels evened the season series against the Bulldogs. Fresno State defeated UNLV 67-64 on Wednesday.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 SHARE Virtual Summit March 2021
3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Thunderbirds and Blue Angels debut a new flight formation known as the Super Delta