Grizzlies hand Rockets 11th straight loss, 133-84

HOUSTON (AP) — Justise Winslow scored 20 points and the Memphis Grizzles pounded Houston 133-84 on Sunday night for the Rockets’ 11th straight loss.

In just his fourth game back after missing more than a year because of a hip injury, Winslow — playing in his hometown — had his best scoring night since October 2019.

Memphis had lost three of four before blowing out the slumping Rockets. Houston has its longest losing streak since a 15-game skid in November and December 2001. The 84 points are the Rockets’ lowest total since Nov. 8, 2018, in a loss to Oklahoma City.

Houston was 4 of 45 3s on 3-pointers. John Wall and Jae’Sean Tate each had 14 points for the Rockets.

Brandon Clarke added 16 points for Memphis, Desmond Bane had 15, De’Anthony Melton 14 and Kyle Anderson and Tyus Jones 13 each.

The Grizzlies led 25-18 lead after the first quarter, then outscored the Rockets 38-19 in the second for a 63-37 lead. After the break, the Grizzlies quickly scored two easy baskets, leading to a timeout by Houston just 54 seconds into the third quarter.

Memphis outscored the Rockets 35-8 on fast-break points and 74-36 on points in the paint.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: SG Grayson Allen (concussion protocol) remained sidelined after taking an elbow to the head on Friday night against the Clippers. Bane started in Allen’s place, scoring 11 points in 23 minutes. . C Killian Tillie made his NBA debut and made down a late 3-pointer to loud cheers from the Memphis bench.

Rockets: Center Justin Patton made his first career start. He had 10 points and five rebounds in 26 minutes, and was Rockets’ only starter to make a 3-pointer.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: At Washington on Tuesday night.

Rockets: Hosts Cleveland on Monday night.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.