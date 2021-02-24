Trending:
Gurley scores 21 to lift Furman over The Citadel 72-63

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 9:41 pm
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Noah Gurley had 21 points as Furman got past The Citadel 72-63 on Wednesday night.

Mike Bothwell and Alex Hunter added 14 points apiece for Furman (16-7, 10-4 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory.

Hayden Brown had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-11, 5-11). Kaiden Rice added 16 points. Stephen Clark had 14 points.

The Paladins improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Furman defeated The Citadel 94-88 on Jan. 13.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

