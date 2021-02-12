Hampton 62, Presbyterian 57

PRESBYTERIAN (6-12)
Hill 6-11 4-8 16, McCormack 3-10 0-0 6, Harrison 5-16 5-5 15, Reddish 3-6 1-4 7, Younger 1-7 0-0 2, Thrash 0-3 1-2 1, Stewart 2-3 1-1 5, Graham 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 22-60 12-20 57.
HAMPTON (9-10)
Dickens 1-6 0-0 2, Dean 4-7 7-10 15, Godwin 1-5 0-0 2, Shelton 1-5 0-0 3, Warren 9-15 4-7 25, Bethea 2-4 10-10 15, Seward 0-1 0-0 0, Anthony 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-44 21-27 62.
Halftime_Hampton 31-26. 3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 1-20 (Graham 1-3, Hill 0-1, Reddish 0-1, Younger 0-4, Harrison 0-5, McCormack 0-6), Hampton 5-17 (Warren 3-6, Bethea 1-1, Shelton 1-4, Anthony 0-1, Dean 0-1, Seward 0-1, Godwin 0-3). Fouled Out_Reddish, Younger. Rebounds_Presbyterian 38 (Hill 9), Hampton 29 (Warren 8). Assists_Presbyterian 9 (Harrison 4), Hampton 8 (Warren 3). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 20, Hampton 15.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments