Hampton 76, High Point 71

HIGH POINT (7-10)
Elmore 4-13 2-2 10, Holt 3-9 3-4 9, Flowers 1-7 0-0 2, Randleman 3-5 1-1 7, Wright 5-16 8-9 20, House 6-10 0-0 17, Sanchez 1-4 0-0 2, Izunabor 1-3 0-0 2, Slay 1-3 0-0 2, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-70 14-16 71.
HAMPTON (8-9)
Dickens 1-4 0-0 2, Dean 3-9 3-5 9, Godwin 5-13 6-6 20, Shelton 3-5 0-0 9, Warren 11-20 4-6 28, Seward 2-2 0-0 6, Bethea 0-1 0-0 0, Banister 0-0 2-2 2, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Anthony 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 15-19 76.
Halftime_High Point 41-28. 3-Point Goals_High Point 7-26 (House 5-8, Wright 2-10, Randleman 0-1, Sanchez 0-1, Elmore 0-2, Flowers 0-2, Slay 0-2), Hampton 11-26 (Godwin 4-10, Shelton 3-5, Seward 2-2, Warren 2-7, Anthony 0-1, Bethea 0-1). Fouled Out_Warren. Rebounds_High Point 43 (Wright 9), Hampton 35 (Dickens 10). Assists_High Point 12 (House 3), Hampton 13 (Dean 7). Total Fouls_High Point 17, Hampton 15.
