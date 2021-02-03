Harper Jr., Rutgers host Minnesota

Minnesota (11-6, 4-6) vs. Rutgers (10-6, 6-6)

Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Marcus Carr and Minnesota will take on Ron Harper Jr. and Rutgers. The senior Carr has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15 over his last five games. Harper, a junior, is averaging 11.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Minnesota’s Carr, Liam Robbins and Brandon Johnson have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Golden Gophers points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Carr has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 16 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Minnesota is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 11-1 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK STATS: Minnesota has lost its last five road games, scoring 62.8 points, while allowing 82.4 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Minnesota has attempted the eighth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Golden Gophers have averaged 24.5 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

