On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Harrell leads Texas State past Arkansas State 57-52

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 9:24 pm
< a min read
      

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Mason Harrell posted 17 points as Texas State narrowly beat Arkansas State 57-52 on Monday night.

Isiah Small had 13 points for Texas State (16-6, 10-3 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Caleb Asberry added 12 points.

Norchad Omier had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Red Wolves (10-10, 7-6), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Marquis Eaton added 13 points and Caleb Fields had seven rebounds.

___

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species