Harrison scores 18 to carry Lamar past Incarnate Word 67-45

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 10:23 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kasen Harrison had 18 points as Lamar easily defeated Incarnate Word 67-45 on Wednesday night.

Anderson Kopp had 14 points for Lamar (5-17, 4-10 Southland Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Ellis Jefferson added 12 points. David Muoka had six points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Keaston Willis had 15 points for UIW (8-10, 5-6).

Lamar leveled the season series against UIW. UIW defeated Lamar 67-58 on Feb. 3.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

