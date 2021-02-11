Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Harrison scores 24 to lead Presbyterian past Hampton 85-70

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 9:28 pm
< a min read
      

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Rayshon Harrison had a season-high 24 points as Presbyterian topped Hampton 85-70 on Thursday night.

Brandon Younger had 18 points and seven rebounds for Presbyterian (6-11, 4-9 Big South Conference). Winston Hill added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Kirshon Thrash had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Presbyterian totaled 45 second-half points, a season high.

Raymond Bethea Jr. had 14 points and six rebounds for the Pirates (8-10, 7-6). Davion Warren added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Chris Shelton had 12 points.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|16 AWS Florida Innovation Day
2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service biologist cares for cold stunned turtle