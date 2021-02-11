Harrison scores 24 to lead Presbyterian past Hampton 85-70

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Rayshon Harrison had a season-high 24 points as Presbyterian topped Hampton 85-70 on Thursday night.

Brandon Younger had 18 points and seven rebounds for Presbyterian (6-11, 4-9 Big South Conference). Winston Hill added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Kirshon Thrash had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Presbyterian totaled 45 second-half points, a season high.

Raymond Bethea Jr. had 14 points and six rebounds for the Pirates (8-10, 7-6). Davion Warren added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Chris Shelton had 12 points.

