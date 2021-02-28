Trending:
Hartford 83, Albany (NY) 77

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 5:12 pm
ALBANY (NY) (7-9)

Doles 4-7 8-9 16, Taylor 5-7 2-3 12, Horton 5-11 2-2 12, Kelly 5-8 6-7 18, Rizzuto 4-9 2-5 12, Lulka 0-0 0-0 0, Champion 2-2 0-0 5, Healy 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 25-45 22-28 77.

HARTFORD (13-8)

Marks 3-7 6-6 13, Stafl 5-7 4-4 14, Carter 8-17 2-2 20, Mitchell 6-10 1-4 17, Williams 3-6 5-7 11, Henry 1-1 2-2 4, Dunne 1-3 1-2 4, Dombek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 21-27 83.

Halftime_Hartford 38-34. 3-Point Goals_Albany (NY) 5-16 (Kelly 2-5, Rizzuto 2-5, Champion 1-1, Healy 0-1, Doles 0-2, Horton 0-2), Hartford 8-20 (Mitchell 4-6, Carter 2-7, Dunne 1-2, Marks 1-4, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_Stafl. Rebounds_Albany (NY) 23 (Horton 8), Hartford 20 (Stafl 7). Assists_Albany (NY) 12 (Horton 7), Hartford 12 (Carter 4). Total Fouls_Albany (NY) 20, Hartford 20.

