Hawaii 84, Cal Poly 68

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 2:20 am
CAL POLY (3-12)

Crowe 4-8 0-0 12, Koroma 4-10 4-4 14, Till 1-2 3-4 5, Rogers 6-12 0-0 15, Smith 3-6 1-1 8, Stevenson 1-3 2-2 4, Jaakkola 3-5 0-0 6, Pierce 0-4 0-0 0, Sanders 1-5 0-1 2, Koehler 1-2 0-0 2, Prukop 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 10-12 68.

HAWAII (6-5)

Jardine 4-6 4-6 14, Colina 5-6 4-4 14, Coleman 2-5 1-2 5, McClanahan 1-3 2-2 4, Webster 6-7 4-4 20, Madut 4-8 3-5 13, Bayles 2-4 0-1 5, Hemsley 1-2 1-2 3, Jean-Marie 3-6 0-0 6, Riley 0-1 0-0 0, Nedd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-48 19-26 84.

Halftime_Hawaii 41-31. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 10-25 (Crowe 4-8, Rogers 3-6, Koroma 2-3, Smith 1-2, Koehler 0-1, Pierce 0-1, Stevenson 0-1, Sanders 0-3), Hawaii 9-19 (Webster 4-5, Jardine 2-2, Madut 2-4, Bayles 1-2, Hemsley 0-1, Jean-Marie 0-1, Coleman 0-2, McClanahan 0-2). Rebounds_Cal Poly 18 (Till 4), Hawaii 37 (Colina 9). Assists_Cal Poly 16 (Till, Rogers, Smith, Pierce, Sanders 3), Hawaii 15 (Jardine, Bayles, Hemsley 3). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 23, Hawaii 16.

