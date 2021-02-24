Trending:
Hawkins leads Norfolk State past Delaware State 86-55

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 10:58 pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jalen Hawkins scored 17 points to lead Norfolk State to an 86-55 win over Delaware State on Wednesday night to clinch at least a share of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Northern Division regular season title.

The championship is the fourth for the Spartans since joining Division I in 1997-98.

Devante Carter had 16 points and six steals for Norfolk State (13-7, 8-4). Chris Ford and Kyonze Chavis added 10 points apiece. The Spartans forced a season-high 28 turnovers.

Myles Carter and Zach Kent had 11 points each for the Hornets (2-13, 0-8). John Stansbury had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Spartans are undefeated in four games against the Hornets this season. Most recently, Norfolk State defeated Delaware State 94-66 on Jan. 30.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

