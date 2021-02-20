On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Hawkins leads St. Francis (BKN) past Sacred Heart 88-76

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 7:30 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Chauncey Hawkins had 22 points as St. Francis (Brooklyn) beat Sacred Heart 88-76 on Saturday.

Unique McLean had 15 points and nine rebounds for St. Francis (8-8, 8-7 Northeast Conference). Travis Atson added 14 points and nine rebounds. Trey Quartlebaum had 12 points and David Muenkat 10.

The Terriers shot 52% for the game (16 of 33), defeating Sacred Heart for the first time since Jan. 19, 2019.

Tyler Thomas had 29 points for the Pioneers (7-7, 7-6). Aaron Clarke added 19 points. Cantavio Dutreil had 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Esri Federal GIS Conference
2|22 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
2|23 Azure Synapse Analytics Deep Dive:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Perseverance’s First Full-Color Look at Mars