Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Hervey lifts Missouri State over Southern Illinois 65-53

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 10:40 pm
< a min read
      

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Keaton Hervey had 18 points and three blocks as Missouri State got past Southern Illinois 65-53 on Wednesday night.

Ja’Monta Black had 13 points for Missouri State (12-5, 8-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which ended its four-game home losing streak. Isiaih Mosley added 12 points and eight rebounds. Gaige Prim had 10 points and five assists.

Lance Jones had 13 points for the Salukis (9-8, 3-8). Dalton Banks added 12 points and six rebounds.

___

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|15 AWS Technical Essentials Day
2|16 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
2|16 Midwest Google Cloud Platform Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Formerly homeless Veteran flourishes in job at national cemetery