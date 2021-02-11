High Point 77, Charleston Southern 73

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (1-16)
Edwards 4-6 1-1 10, Bowser 1-3 4-5 6, Fleming 10-22 2-2 26, Florence 3-8 0-0 8, Knox 2-4 0-0 4, Price 2-4 4-6 9, Moore 0-4 1-2 1, Porter 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 26-58 12-16 73.
HIGH POINT (8-10)
Elmore 6-10 0-0 14, Holt 3-5 4-4 10, Flowers 3-6 1-3 7, Randleman 6-9 4-5 16, Wright 8-19 5-7 24, Slay 2-5 0-0 4, House 1-3 0-0 2, Peterson 0-3 0-2 0, Sanchez 0-1 0-1 0, Izunabor 0-3 0-0 0, Childress 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 14-22 77.
Halftime_Charleston Southern 35-22. 3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 9-26 (Fleming 4-10, Florence 2-3, Price 1-1, Edwards 1-3, Porter 1-3, Bowser 0-1, Knox 0-1, Moore 0-4), High Point 5-16 (Wright 3-8, Elmore 2-2, Flowers 0-2, House 0-2, Slay 0-2). Fouled Out_Florence, Knox. Rebounds_Charleston Southern 34 (Fleming 11), High Point 33 (Elmore 9). Assists_Charleston Southern 18 (Price 6), High Point 12 (Randleman 5). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 23, High Point 18.
