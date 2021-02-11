On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

High Point 77, Charleston Southern 73

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 8:50 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (1-16)

Edwards 4-6 1-1 10, Bowser 1-3 4-5 6, Fleming 10-22 2-2 26, Florence 3-8 0-0 8, Knox 2-4 0-0 4, Price 2-4 4-6 9, Moore 0-4 1-2 1, Porter 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 26-58 12-16 73.

HIGH POINT (8-10)

Elmore 6-10 0-0 14, Holt 3-5 4-4 10, Flowers 3-6 1-3 7, Randleman 6-9 4-5 16, Wright 8-19 5-7 24, Slay 2-5 0-0 4, House 1-3 0-0 2, Peterson 0-3 0-2 0, Sanchez 0-1 0-1 0, Izunabor 0-3 0-0 0, Childress 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 14-22 77.

Halftime_Charleston Southern 35-22. 3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 9-26 (Fleming 4-10, Florence 2-3, Price 1-1, Edwards 1-3, Porter 1-3, Bowser 0-1, Knox 0-1, Moore 0-4), High Point 5-16 (Wright 3-8, Elmore 2-2, Flowers 0-2, House 0-2, Slay 0-2). Fouled Out_Florence, Knox. Rebounds_Charleston Southern 34 (Fleming 11), High Point 33 (Elmore 9). Assists_Charleston Southern 18 (Price 6), High Point 12 (Randleman 5). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 23, High Point 18.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 AWS Complimentary Weekly Demos
2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 The Value of the Modern Data Stack for...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service biologist cares for cold stunned turtle