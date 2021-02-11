On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
High school group relaxes soccer rules on religious headwear

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 12:48 pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Federation of State High School Associations announced Thursday that it will no longer require state approval to allow soccer players to wear religious headwear during games.

Under the new regulations, religious headwear cannot be made of abrasive or hard material and must fit securely. Head coverings for medical or cosmetic reasons will still require a physician’s statement before a state high school association can grant approval.

Previously, state athletic associations had to approve all head coverings.

The decision comes one week after the national governing body announced a similar rules change in volleyball.

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

