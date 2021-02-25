Trending:
Hill lifts Fresno St. past UNLV 67-64

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 1:59 am
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Isaiah Hill had 19 points and seven assists and Deon Stroud posted 18 points and seven rebounds as Fresno State edged past UNLV 67-64 on Wednesday night.

Anthony Holland had 12 points and eight rebounds for Fresno State (10-9, 8-9 Mountain West Conference). Orlando Robinson added 12 points.

Bryce Hamilton had 27 points and six rebounds for the Runnin’ Rebels (10-12, 7-8). Cheikh Mbacke Diong added 16 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

