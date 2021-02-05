Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Hockey East Glance

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 10:06 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 11 4 3 1 3 38 62 36 11 5 3
Boston College 8 1 1 3 2 32 57 32 11 2 1
Providence 7 5 4 2 2 27 41 39 7 5 4
UConn 7 6 2 2 1 26 48 41 7 6 2
Northeastern 5 3 2 3 0 21 42 29 6 3 2
New Hampshire 2 8 2 3 3 15 33 57 4 10 2
Boston U. 3 1 0 2 1 14 28 23 5 2 0
UMass Lowell 3 3 0 0 0 9 20 22 3 4 0
Maine 2 6 1 1 1 9 28 43 2 7 1
Merrimack 2 8 1 0 2 8 25 42 2 8 1
Vermont 1 5 2 0 2 5 13 25 1 5 2
Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

UConn 4, Northeastern 1

New Hampshire 2, UMass Lowell 1

Boston College 4, Boston U. 3, OT

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.
Saturday’s Games

Providence at Merrimack, 2 p.m.

UMass Lowell at New Hampshire, 5 p.m.

Boston College at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 Geodesign Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Navy and Turkish Navy conduct joint exercises in the Black Sea