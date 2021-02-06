Trending:
Hockey East Glance

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 10:39 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 11 4 3 1 3 38 62 36 11 5 3
Boston College 8 2 1 3 2 32 58 35 11 3 1
Providence 8 5 4 2 2 30 46 40 8 5 4
UConn 7 6 2 2 1 26 48 41 7 6 2
Northeastern 5 3 2 4 0 21 42 29 6 3 2
New Hampshire 2 8 2 4 3 17 40 63 5 10 2
Boston U. 4 1 0 2 1 17 31 24 6 2 0
UMass Lowell 3 4 0 0 1 10 26 29 3 5 0
Maine 2 6 1 1 1 9 28 43 2 7 1
Merrimack 2 9 1 0 2 8 28 53 2 10 1
Vermont 1 5 2 0 2 5 13 25 1 5 2
Friday’s Games

UConn 4, Northeastern 1

New Hampshire 2, UMass Lowell 1

Boston College 4, Boston U. 3, OT

Saturday’s Games

Providence 5, Merrimack 1

New Hampshire 7, UMass Lowell 6, OT

Boston U. 3, Boston College 1

Sunday’s Games

Merrimack at Providence, 2 p.m.

