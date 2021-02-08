Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|11
|4
|3
|1
|3
|38
|62
|36
|11
|5
|3
|Boston College
|8
|2
|1
|3
|2
|32
|58
|35
|11
|3
|1
|Providence
|8
|5
|4
|2
|2
|30
|46
|40
|8
|5
|4
|UConn
|7
|6
|2
|2
|1
|26
|48
|41
|7
|6
|2
|Northeastern
|5
|3
|2
|4
|0
|21
|42
|29
|6
|3
|2
|New Hampshire
|2
|8
|2
|4
|3
|17
|40
|63
|5
|10
|2
|Boston U.
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|17
|31
|24
|6
|2
|0
|UMass Lowell
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|10
|26
|29
|3
|5
|0
|Maine
|2
|6
|1
|1
|1
|9
|28
|43
|2
|7
|1
|Merrimack
|2
|9
|1
|0
|2
|8
|28
|53
|2
|10
|1
|Vermont
|1
|5
|2
|0
|2
|5
|13
|25
|1
|5
|2
Merrimack at Providence, 2 p.m.
No games scheduled
UConn at UMass Lowell, 5 p.m.
UMass at Northeastern, 6 p.m.
