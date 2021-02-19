Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Boston College
|11
|2
|1
|3
|2
|41
|73
|41
|14
|3
|1
|UMass
|11
|4
|3
|1
|3
|38
|62
|36
|11
|5
|3
|Providence
|9
|6
|4
|2
|2
|33
|52
|43
|9
|6
|4
|UConn
|7
|5
|2
|3
|3
|30
|54
|49
|8
|8
|2
|Northeastern
|7
|6
|2
|3
|0
|27
|57
|49
|8
|6
|2
|Boston U.
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|23
|37
|25
|8
|2
|0
|New Hampshire
|2
|10
|2
|5
|3
|19
|49
|77
|5
|12
|3
|UMass Lowell
|4
|6
|0
|1
|1
|15
|37
|43
|5
|7
|0
|Merrimack
|3
|9
|1
|0
|3
|12
|34
|58
|3
|10
|2
|Maine
|2
|7
|1
|1
|1
|9
|30
|47
|2
|8
|1
|Vermont
|1
|7
|2
|0
|2
|5
|14
|31
|1
|7
|2
No Games Scheduled
Merrimack 3, New Hampshire 3, OT
Boston College 4, Maine 2
UMass Lowell 2, Northeastern 1
Boston U. at UConn, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
Maine at Boston College, 5 p.m.
Northeastern at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.
