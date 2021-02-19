Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T Boston College 11 2 1 3 2 41 73 41 14 3 1 UMass 11 4 3 1 3 38 62 36 11 5 3 Providence 9 6 4 2 2 33 52 43 9 6 4 UConn 7 5 2 3 3 30 54 49 8 8 2 Northeastern 7 6 2 3 0 27 57 49 8 6 2 Boston U. 6 1 0 2 1 23 37 25 8 2 0 New Hampshire 2 10 2 5 3 19 49 77 5 12 3 UMass Lowell 4 6 0 1 1 15 37 43 5 7 0 Merrimack 3 9 1 0 3 12 34 58 3 10 2 Maine 2 7 1 1 1 9 30 47 2 8 1 Vermont 1 7 2 0 2 5 14 31 1 7 2

Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

Merrimack 3, New Hampshire 3, OT

Boston College 4, Maine 2

UMass Lowell 2, Northeastern 1

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. at UConn, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

Maine at Boston College, 5 p.m.

Northeastern at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m.

