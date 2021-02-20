On Air: Innovation in Government
Sports News

Hockey East Glance

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 8:30 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Boston College 12 2 1 3 2 44 76 41 15 3 1
UMass 11 4 3 1 3 38 62 36 11 5 3
Providence 9 6 4 2 2 33 52 43 9 6 4
UConn 7 5 2 3 4 31 56 52 8 9 2
Northeastern 7 6 2 3 0 27 57 49 8 6 2
Boston U. 6 1 0 3 1 25 40 27 9 2 0
New Hampshire 2 11 2 5 3 19 51 83 5 13 3
UMass Lowell 4 7 0 1 1 15 37 46 5 8 0
Merrimack 3 9 1 0 3 12 34 58 3 10 2
Maine 2 8 1 1 1 9 30 50 2 9 1
Vermont 1 7 2 0 2 5 14 31 1 7 2
Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

Merrimack 3, New Hampshire 3, OT

Boston College 4, Maine 2

UMass Lowell 2, Northeastern 1

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. 4, UConn 2, OT

Merrimack 6, New Hampshire 2

Boston College 3, Maine 0

Northeastern 3, UMass Lowell 0

Sunday’s Games

No Games Schduled

Sports News

