Hockey East Glance

By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 9:54 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 11 4 3 1 3 38 62 36 11 5 3
Boston College 8 1 1 2 2 30 53 29 10 2 1
Providence 7 5 4 2 2 27 41 39 7 5 4
UConn 7 6 2 2 1 26 48 41 7 6 2
Northeastern 5 3 2 3 0 21 42 29 6 3 2
Boston U. 3 1 0 2 0 13 25 19 5 1 0
New Hampshire 1 8 2 3 3 12 31 56 3 10 2
UMass Lowell 3 3 0 0 0 9 19 20 3 3 0
Maine 2 6 1 1 1 9 28 43 2 7 1
Merrimack 2 8 1 0 2 8 25 42 2 8 1
Vermont 1 5 2 0 2 5 13 25 1 5 2
Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Boston College 6, Northeastern 2

Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

