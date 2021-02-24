Holy Cross 86, Boston U. 75

HOLY CROSS (5-11)
Faw 6-8 2-2 16, Butler 11-14 5-8 30, Johnson 6-13 0-0 14, Wade 0-3 1-3 1, Martindale 7-9 4-4 21, Rabinovich 0-0 0-0 0, Humphrey 1-1 0-0 2, Montgomery 1-3 0-0 2, Townsel 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 32-54 12-17 86.
BOSTON U. (5-9)
Mathon 4-8 1-2 9, Brittain-Watts 3-5 0-0 9, Harper 2-4 3-3 8, McCoy 10-17 2-3 22, Whyte 4-7 4-6 14, Pascoe 1-1 2-2 4, Tynen 3-5 1-3 7, Hemphill 1-5 0-1 2, Tate 0-1 0-0 0, Brewster 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 13-20 75.
Halftime_Holy Cross 45-33. 3-Point Goals_Holy Cross 10-18 (Martindale 3-4, Butler 3-5, Faw 2-3, Johnson 2-3, Montgomery 0-1, Wade 0-2), Boston U. 6-15 (Brittain-Watts 3-4, Whyte 2-3, Harper 1-2, Brewster 0-1, Hemphill 0-1, Tate 0-1, Tynen 0-1, McCoy 0-2). Rebounds_Holy Cross 19 (Martindale 6), Boston U. 31 (Mathon, Whyte 8). Assists_Holy Cross 9 (Rabinovich, Humphrey 2), Boston U. 6 (Mathon, Harper, McCoy, Pascoe, Hemphill, Brewster 1). Total Fouls_Holy Cross 21, Boston U. 20.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments