Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Holy Cross 86, Boston U. 75

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 9:57 pm
< a min read
      

HOLY CROSS (5-11)

Faw 6-8 2-2 16, Butler 11-14 5-8 30, Johnson 6-13 0-0 14, Wade 0-3 1-3 1, Martindale 7-9 4-4 21, Rabinovich 0-0 0-0 0, Humphrey 1-1 0-0 2, Montgomery 1-3 0-0 2, Townsel 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 32-54 12-17 86.

BOSTON U. (5-9)

Mathon 4-8 1-2 9, Brittain-Watts 3-5 0-0 9, Harper 2-4 3-3 8, McCoy 10-17 2-3 22, Whyte 4-7 4-6 14, Pascoe 1-1 2-2 4, Tynen 3-5 1-3 7, Hemphill 1-5 0-1 2, Tate 0-1 0-0 0, Brewster 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 13-20 75.

Halftime_Holy Cross 45-33. 3-Point Goals_Holy Cross 10-18 (Martindale 3-4, Butler 3-5, Faw 2-3, Johnson 2-3, Montgomery 0-1, Wade 0-2), Boston U. 6-15 (Brittain-Watts 3-4, Whyte 2-3, Harper 1-2, Brewster 0-1, Hemphill 0-1, Tate 0-1, Tynen 0-1, McCoy 0-2). Rebounds_Holy Cross 19 (Martindale 6), Boston U. 31 (Mathon, Whyte 8). Assists_Holy Cross 9 (Rabinovich, Humphrey 2), Boston U. 6 (Mathon, Harper, McCoy, Pascoe, Hemphill, Brewster 1). Total Fouls_Holy Cross 21, Boston U. 20.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species