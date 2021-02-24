Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Horchler scores 20 to carry Providence over Xavier 83-68

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 11:42 pm
< a min read
      

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Noah Horchler had a season-high 20 points as Providence defeated Xavier 83-68 on Wednesday night.

David Duke had 18 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for Providence (12-11, 8-9 Big East Conference). A.J. Reeves added 16 points. Nate Watson had 15 points.

Zach Freemantle had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Musketeers (12-5, 5-5). Paul Scruggs added 22 points. Dwon Odom had 11 points.

The Friars leveled the season series against the Musketeers. Xavier defeated Providence 74-73 on Jan. 10.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species