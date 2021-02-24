Trending:
Sports News

Houston Rockets release DeMarcus Cousins after 25 games

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 1:45 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets have released DeMarcus Cousins after just 25 games.

Cousins was waived this week after signing a $2.3 million contract with Houston in the offseason. He returned to the court this season after missing all of last season while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.

The 30-year-old Cousins was averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds this season playing in a reserve role.

The four-time All-Star has averaged 20.8 points and 10.7 rebounds in an 11-year career in which he also played with Sacramento, New Orleans and Golden State.

