Humbert saves 3 match points to reach Montpelliers quarters

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 4:15 pm
1 min read
      

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Sixth-seeded Ugo Humbert of France saved three match points before rallying from a set and a break down to beat Dutch qualifier Tallon Griekspoor and reach the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France on Wednesday.

Humbert trailed 5-2 in the second set and faced the match points at 5-3, then turned things around to clinch a 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) win after nearly three hours.

David Goffin also advanced after rallying to beat French wild-card entry Benjamin Bonzi 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in a match that featured 11 breaks of serve. The second-seeded Belgian broke for 6-5 in the deciding set, then saved a break point on second serve before clinching the victory on his first match point.

He will face seventh-seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego for a place in the semifinals. Sonego beat unseeded American Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-2, saving the only two break points he faced.

In remaining matches from the first round, fifth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner’s 10-match indoor winning streak ended when he lost to to Aljaz Bedene, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3). Bedene hit 14 aces and next plays Egor Gerasimov, who beat three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray on Monday.

There were also wins for Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and French qualifier Gregoire Barrere, who next faces No. 1 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.

The winner of that match plays Humbert.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

