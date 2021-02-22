On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Hunter leads UNC Greensboro past Western Carolina 77-56

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 7:39 pm
< a min read
      

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Kaleb Hunter and Isaiah Miller each had 15 points as UNC Greensboro easily defeated Western Carolina 77-56 on Monday.

Keyshaun Langley added 11 points and A.J. McGinnis had 10 for UNC Greensboro (17-7, 12-4 Southern Conference).

Cory Hightower had 15 points for the Catamounts (9-15, 2-13), who have now lost four consecutive games. Kameron Gibson added 11 points and six rebounds, and Sin’Cere McMahon had 10 points.

___

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species