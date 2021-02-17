Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Hunter scores 23 to carry Furman past Samford 78-64

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 9:35 pm
< a min read
      

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alex Hunter had a career-high 23 points as Furman topped Samford 78-64 on Wednesday night.

Hunter hit 8 of 10 shots, including 7 of 9 on 3-pointers. He added six rebounds.

Mike Bothwell had 19 points and six assists for Furman (14-7, 8-4 Southern Conference). Noah Gurley added 16 points.

Logan Dye had 15 points for the Bulldogs (6-12, 2-9), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jaron Rillie added 13 points and A.J. Staton-McCray had six rebounds.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|19 NatCon 2021
2|22 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
2|22 Manage Azure Identities and Governance
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing