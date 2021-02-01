High-scoring McDavid, Draisaitl help Oilers beat Senators

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, linemate Leon Draisaitl had six assists and the Edmonton Oilers outscored the skidding Ottawa Senators 8-5 on Sunday night.

McDavid has eight goals this season, tied for the league lead with Vancouver’s Brock Boeser, and leads the points race with 22 — one ahead of Draisaitl.

Draisaitl was an assist off the NHL record held by Edmonton great Wayne Gretzky (done three times) and Detroit’s Billy Taylor (in 1947). The German forward leads the NHL in assists with 15, one more that McDavid.

Dominic Kahun, James Neal, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Tyson Barrie, Darnell Nurse and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner made 33 saves in his NHL debut, handing Ottawa its eighth straight defeat.

The teams will complete the two-game set in Edmonton on Tuesday night.

It took eight seconds for the Oilers to score. Off a faceoff win by Draisaitl in the Senators’ zone, Kahun took the pass from his center and fired a shot toward the net. The puck deflected off Ottawa forward Josh Norris’ stick and went past goaltender Matt Murray.

Colin White, Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson, Tim Stutzle and Austin Watson scored for Ottawa.

HURRICANES 4, STARS 3, SO

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Vincent Trocheck zipped a shot past Anton Khudobin’s glove in the shootout and James Reimer denied Jamie Benn’s final shot, helping Carolina beat Dallas.

Nino Niederreiter scored at 17:25 of the third period to force overtime and the shootout for Carolina, which squandered a 2-1 lead to start the third period, but hung on to beat Dallas for the second time in two nights.

Jordan Staal and Brock McGinn also scored for Carolina. The Hurricanes returned Thursday from a pause due to COVID-19 concerns that led to four games being postponed. Carolina won all three games in its return.

Reimer finished with 26 saves for the Hurricanes, including five in overtime.

Benn, Jamie Oleksiak and Andrew Cogliano scored for Dallas.

FLYERS 4, ISLANDERS 3, OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Farabee had a hat trick, Kevin Hayes scored on a power play 4:23 into overtime and Philadelphia beat New York for a weekend sweep.

James van Riemsdyk had three assists to help the Flyers win their fourth straight. They also beat the Islanders in overtime Saturday.

Nick Leddy, Josh Bailey and Matthew Barzal scored for the Islanders. They have lost five in a row.

After Barzal was whistled for high-sticking in overtime, Philadelphia took advantage. Claude Giroux set up Hayes, who shot high past Ilya Sorokin from close range.

DEVILS 5, SABRES 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Michael McLeod and Miles Wood each scored twice in New Jersey’s victory over Buffalo.

Wood assisted on McLeod’s go-ahead goal midway through the third period. Andreas Johnsson also scored to help the Devils avenge a shootout loss Saturday in the opener of the back-to-back set.

Eric Comrie made 30 saves in his first start for the Devils.

Rasmus Ristolainen had a goal and assist for the Sabres, and Rasmus Dahlin and Curtis Lazar also scored.

PANTHERS 3, RED WINGS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Patric Hornqvist, Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe scored and Chris Driedger made 32 saves in Florida’s victory over Detroit.

Anthony Mantha scored with 1:48 remaining to pull the Red Wings within a goal after Detroit pulled Thomas Greiss to add an extra skater. Detroit pulled its goaltender again, but couldn’t get another shot past Driedger.

Dylan Larkin also scored for Detroit.

On Saturday night, Florida beat Detroit 3-2 in overtime.

WILD 4, AVALANCHE 3, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jonas Brodin scored 18 seconds into overtime to lift depleted Minnesota past Colorado.

Victor Rask scored his second goal of the game for Minnesota to tie it with 7:26 left in regulation. Jordan Greenway also scored and set up the winner with a pass from the end line.

Brandon Saad, Joonas Donskoi and Cale Makar scored for Colorado.

The Avalanche and Wild are halfway through a six-day stretch with four straight games against each other. The mini-series shifts to Denver for games on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

BLUES 4, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored twice, Ville Husso made 25 saves for his first NHL victory and the St. Louis beat Anaheim.

Schenn is one of the NHL’s hottest players with six goals in his last seven games. He also has four assists during that span.

Sammy Blais and Colton Parayko also scored for St. Louis. Jakob Silfverberg scored for Anaheim.

BLACKHAWKS 3, BLUE JACKETS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves and short-handed Chicago beat beat Columbus.

Patrick Kane and Philipp Kurashev each had a goal and an assist for Chicago, and Pius Suter also scored The Blackhawks improved to 1-1 on a four-game homestand after losing 2-1 to the Blue Jackets on Friday night.

Boone Jenner scored for Columbus.

