On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Hurricanes’ Teravainen out for road trip due to concussion

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 6:35 pm
< a min read
      

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour says winger Teuvo Teravainen is sidelined with a concussion.

The 26-year-old Teravainen has two goals and seven assists in 12 games, though he took a hard hit from Chicago defenseman Nikita Zadorov in Friday’s win and missed the last two games. Brind’Amour said Tuesday that Teravainen won’t travel with the team for a five-game road trip that begins with games at Tampa Bay on Wednesday and Thursday.

Brind’Amour said he is unsure on the timeline for a potential return by goaltender Petr Mrazek, who had surgery on his right thumb earlier this month. Mrazek has been skating and doing some practice drills, though he worked without his stick Tuesday.

Brind’Amour said Mrazek is “still a ways away” and added: “Until he puts a stick in his hand, he’s not really there.”

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

At the time of his surgery, Mrazek led all NHL goaltenders with a 0.99 goals-against average as well as a .955 save percentage. He had two shutouts in four appearances.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species