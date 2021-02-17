Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Hyland scores 20 to carry VCU over Richmond 68-56

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 9:32 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Nah’Shon Hyland had 20 points and 12 rebounds as VCU got past Richmond 68-56 on Wednesday night.

Hason Ward had 11 points for VCU (16-4, 9-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Adrian Baldwin Jr. added 10 points and seven rebounds, and Jamir Watkins also had 10 points.

Nathan Cayo had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Spiders (11-5, 4-3). Blake Francis added 12 points.

___

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|19 NatCon 2021
2|22 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
2|22 Manage Azure Identities and Governance
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing