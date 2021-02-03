Hyland scores 23 to lead VCU over Rhode Island 63-62

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Nah’Shon Hyland scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with five seconds left, as VCU edged past Rhode Island 63-62 on Wednesday night.

Hyland made 5 of 9 from 3-point range and had three steals. Levi Stockard III had 15 points for VCU (13-4, 6-2 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Rhode Island used a 12-5 spurt to take a 62-58 lead when Ishmael Leggett made two free throws with 47 seconds to play. Hyland missed a 3-point shot but Hason Ward grabbed the offensive rebound, was fouled, and made two free throws 15 seconds later. After the Rams’ D.J. Johnson missed the front end of a 1-and-1, VCU’s Jamir Watkins missed a 3 but Adrian Baldwin Jr. tipped the ball out to Hyland for the eventual winner from NBA range.

Leggett was fouled with 1.4 seconds to play and went to the free-throw line for another 1-and-1 opportunity and a chance to win it, but missed the first shot and Ward grabbed the rebound to seal it.

Leggett had 17 points for Rhode Island (9-10, 6-6). Jeremy Sheppard added 13 points and six assists. Antwan Walker had 11 points.

The Rams trailed by 10 with about 13 minutes to play but Hyland scored nine points and Stockard added six in an 18-5 run to take a 53-50 lead when Hyland hit a 3 with five minutes to go.

VCU’s 29 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

VCU leveled the season series against Rhode Island with the win. Rhode Island defeated VCU 83-68 on Jan. 9.

___

___

