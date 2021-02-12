On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Sports News

Idaho looks to end streak vs Idaho State

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 6:45 am
1 min read
      

Idaho (0-16, 0-13) vs. Idaho State (10-7, 6-3)

Reed Gym, Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State looks to extend Idaho’s conference losing streak to 15 games. Idaho’s last Big Sky win came against the Idaho State Bengals 80-76 on March 7, 2020. Idaho State is coming off a 69-43 win over Idaho in its most recent game.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Idaho’s Damen Thacker, Scott Blakney and Ja’Vary Christmas have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 39 percent of all Vandals points over the last five games.DOMINANT DAMEN: Thacker has connected on 34.6 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also converted 92.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Idaho State is a perfect 6-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 4-7 when fewer than four Bengals players score in double-figures.

STREAK STATS: Idaho has lost its last nine road games, scoring 59 points, while allowing 77 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Idaho State defense has allowed only 60.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bengals ninth among Division I teams. The Idaho offense has averaged 61.4 points through 16 games (ranked 315th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

