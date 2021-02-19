On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Iglesias’ penalty gives Betis 1-0 win over Getafe in La Liga

By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 5:08 pm
< a min read
      

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Borja Iglesias earned and converted a late penalty to give Real Betis a 1-0 victory over Getafe in the Spanish league on Friday.

The Betis striker came on in the 64th minute and made an impact by winning two penalties after being fouled twice by Getafe defender Sofian Chakla in the box.

Getafe goalkeeper David Soria saved the first penalty when he blocked Sergio Canales’ effort in the 76th. Canales also wasted the rebound by sending it over the crossbar.

After earning a second trip to the spot, Iglesias took it on himself to fire the penalty past Soria for the 84th-minute winner in Seville.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Betis lost forward Nabil Fekir to an apparent injury early in the match. He walked off the field when substituted by Cristian Tello.

The victory lifted Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis into sixth place and a Europa League spot.

Getafe’s struggles continued with its winless streak reaching six games. It was in 14th place and only three points from the relegation zone before the rest of the games for this round.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|19 CMMC Lunch and Learn: CMMC’s Role in...
2|19 How to Scale your Bid & Proposal...
2|19 Government Contractor DCAA Timekeeping...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing