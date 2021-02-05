Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Ihenacho lifts North Dakota past Denver 85-82 in OT

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 7:32 pm
< a min read
      

DENVER (AP) — Tyree Ihenacho had 19 points and seven rebounds as North Dakota narrowly beat Denver 85-82 in overtime on Friday.

Ihenacho made a basket with 1:20 left in regulation for a 75-71 lead, but Denver closed on a 4-0 run to force overtime. North Dakota only made one field goal in the extra frame as Bentiu Panoam’s 3-pointer put them ahead for good.

Filip Rebraca had 14 points and seven rebounds for North Dakota (6-14, 6-8 Summit League). Mitchell Sueker added 12 points, and Seybian Sims had seven rebounds.

Jase Townsend had 25 points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers (1-13, 0-7), who have now lost 13 consecutive games. Robert Jones added 17 points and seven rebounds and Eric Moenkhaus had 12 points.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 Geodesign Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Kathleen Hicks, first woman to serve as Deputy Secretary of Defense, arrives at Pentagon